Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Financial Institutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISI opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $352.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

