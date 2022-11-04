FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) PT Lowered to €16.70

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.00 ($19.00) to €16.70 ($16.70) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

