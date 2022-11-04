First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,857 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,593 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,296,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,806,000 after acquiring an additional 131,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,268,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after purchasing an additional 205,369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,253,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $126,536,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.2% during the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,435,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of AG opened at $8.08 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

