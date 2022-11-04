First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Hovde Group

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James raised First Mid Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $6,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $902,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

