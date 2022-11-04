First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $162.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $89.00.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.70.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $157.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,574 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,481 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

