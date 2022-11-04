First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
First Wave BioPharma Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of FWBI opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. First Wave BioPharma has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $84.69.
First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.02) by $7.51. On average, equities analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will post -19.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About First Wave BioPharma
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
