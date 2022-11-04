First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FWBI opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. First Wave BioPharma has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $84.69.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.02) by $7.51. On average, equities analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will post -19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

