FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Head-To-Head Survey

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Research Solutions and FLEETCOR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 FLEETCOR Technologies 0 6 5 0 2.45

Research Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.75%. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus target price of $253.08, suggesting a potential upside of 45.28%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Research Solutions and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -4.96% -32.18% -9.75% FLEETCOR Technologies 29.27% 38.86% 8.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and FLEETCOR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $32.93 million 1.61 -$1.63 million ($0.06) -32.33 FLEETCOR Technologies $2.83 billion 4.61 $839.50 million $11.64 14.97

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEETCOR Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Research Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides employee expense management solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, it provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. The company serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

