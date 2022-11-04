FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $112.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.91.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $123.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.47. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FMC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.