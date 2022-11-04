Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,122,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 809,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 82,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 195,510 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

