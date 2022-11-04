Frank Grese Sells 4,000 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total value of $714,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,474.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GPI opened at $167.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average is $171.85.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

