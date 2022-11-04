Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 332,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 256,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 204,263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 166,980 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

