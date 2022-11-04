Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
