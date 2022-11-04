Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $82.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

