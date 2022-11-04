FY2023 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Decreased by B. Riley

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$4.09 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$3.71 and a 1-year high of C$7.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.40 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Further Reading

