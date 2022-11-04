FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GEI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Gibson Energy to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.77.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.65. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.64.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 130.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,519.52.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

