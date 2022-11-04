FY2024 EPS Estimates for Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Lowered by Analyst

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Central Japan Railway in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Central Japan Railway’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CJPRY stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.22. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.