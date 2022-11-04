Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.94

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 135774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

