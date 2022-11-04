Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $135.00 at Truist Financial

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.37.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.85. Global Payments has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 13,078.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 264,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after buying an additional 655,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.