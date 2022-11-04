Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Sells $344,790.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Shane Henrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $112.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.56.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

