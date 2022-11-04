Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 32.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 75.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after buying an additional 144,972 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $64.34 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

