Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 818,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,539 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 116.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $250.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Profile



Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

