Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Toby Courtauld Buys 30 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Toby Courtauld bought 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($175.86).

Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Toby Courtauld purchased 29 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 512 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £148.48 ($171.67).

Great Portland Estates Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 515.50 ($5.96) on Friday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 748 ($8.65). The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 781.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 481.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 575.56.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

