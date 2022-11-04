Guggenheim Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $51.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a positive rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a positive rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,813,000 after acquiring an additional 134,283 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,137,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,439,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 561,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,799,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.