Guggenheim Cuts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $170.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Seagen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.18.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $127.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.63. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

