Guggenheim Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $147.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim to $147.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Visteon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Shares of VC opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $140.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Visteon by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,147,000 after buying an additional 106,119 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 365,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

