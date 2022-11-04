Guggenheim Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $147.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim to $147.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Visteon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.21.
Shares of VC opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $140.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
