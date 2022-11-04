Guggenheim Trims Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price to $85.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised Planet Fitness from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 355.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after buying an additional 454,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

