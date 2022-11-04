Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 319.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.04 and a 52 week high of $128.98.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

