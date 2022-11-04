HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Director Sells $1,269,760.75 in Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,269,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,118 shares in the company, valued at $611,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HONE stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $730.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.