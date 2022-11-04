Head to Head Analysis: Frequency Electronics (FEIM) vs. The Competition

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Frequency Electronics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frequency Electronics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics $48.30 million -$8.66 million -4.77 Frequency Electronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -1.79

Frequency Electronics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Electronics. Frequency Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Frequency Electronics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Electronics’ peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Frequency Electronics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Frequency Electronics Competitors 38 345 651 8 2.60

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 25.33%. Given Frequency Electronics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frequency Electronics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Frequency Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Frequency Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frequency Electronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics -23.43% -20.52% -12.32% Frequency Electronics Competitors -0.05% -12.22% 1.98%

Summary

Frequency Electronics peers beat Frequency Electronics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision navigation and timing primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into radar systems, airborne SIGINT/COMINT platforms, information networks, test equipment, military command and control terminals, and satellite ground stations. The company's products are used in commercial, government satellites, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

