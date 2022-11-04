Head to Head Comparison: UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UC Asset has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and UC Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC 62.13% 7.95% 3.75% UC Asset N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC $307.13 million 7.12 $340.28 million $1.27 10.08 UC Asset $4.53 million 1.21 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and UC Asset’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Golub Capital BDC and UC Asset, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than UC Asset.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats UC Asset on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. It typically invests in diversified consumer services, automobiles, healthcare technology, insurance, health care equipment and supplies, hotels, restaurants and leisure, healthcare providers and services, IT services and specialty retails. It seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in first lien traditional senior debt, first lien one stop, junior debt and equity, senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

