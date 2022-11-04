Head to Head Contrast: Giga-tronics (GIGA) versus Its Rivals

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Giga-tronics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Giga-tronics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -1.36 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -1.79

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Giga-tronics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.05% -12.22% 1.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Giga-tronics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 38 345 651 8 2.60

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 25.33%. Given Giga-tronics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Giga-tronics rivals beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

