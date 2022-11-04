Head to Head Survey: Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) versus PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grove Collaborative and PC Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00 PC Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 834.58%. PC Connection has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than PC Connection.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Connection has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative N/A N/A -10.22% PC Connection 2.83% 12.77% 8.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grove Collaborative and PC Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A PC Connection $2.89 billion 0.47 $69.91 million $3.40 15.22

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of PC Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PC Connection beats Grove Collaborative on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.