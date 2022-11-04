Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $11.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of HT opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $351.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

