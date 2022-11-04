HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

HomeStreet Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $23.89 on Monday. HomeStreet has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $446.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 17.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 67.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 42,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $579,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in HomeStreet by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 89,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Further Reading

