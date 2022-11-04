Howard Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Tuesday, October 25th, Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $284,465.95.

On Thursday, October 6th, Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PD stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.