HSBC Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $110.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HSBC to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.15.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.41 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,490,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,796 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.