Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.39.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $563.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

