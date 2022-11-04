Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $89.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Huron Consulting Group traded as high as $77.36 and last traded at $77.27. Approximately 245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 120,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $13,844,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $19,388,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after buying an additional 274,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $16,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.