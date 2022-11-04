Hussein Mecklai Sells 21,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $2,323,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,758.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $28,213.92.

On Thursday, October 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 427 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $33,844.02.

On Friday, September 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $45,656.43.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $801,000.00.

PI stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $119.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

