IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in IAA were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 334.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IAA by 104.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAA by 841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

IAA Trading Down 0.8 %

IAA stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. IAA’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

