IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in IDACORP by 80.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $101.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.