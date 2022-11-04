Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $164.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

