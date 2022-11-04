Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 21,593 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,593 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Maximus worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,672,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $354,604,000 after buying an additional 408,672 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 777,942.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,112,457 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.0% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 955,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,738,000 after buying an additional 45,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,673,000 after buying an additional 98,776 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MMS opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

