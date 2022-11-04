Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,174 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ventas by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ventas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Ventas by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

VTR opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

