Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,652 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,183 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $869,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 250.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,392 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 96,601 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $4,038,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

