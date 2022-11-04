Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.75 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 8.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

GIS opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.