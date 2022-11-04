Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.27 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.24.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The company has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.