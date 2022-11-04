Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.66 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,154 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Motco grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 135,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $986,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 87,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 358,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

