Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 562.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 249.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $369.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.69. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

