Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,764 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 666.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,391.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,573.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,469.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

