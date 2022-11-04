Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

LIN stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.06 and a 200 day moving average of $295.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

